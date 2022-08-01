Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: 3 Rescued In Kullu;150 Remain Stranded At Lahaul-Spiti

On Monday, August 1, shortly after flash floods hit the Kullu district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, 3 people have been rescued from a river and over 30 buildings have been evacuated, officials stated.

Owing to the incessant rainfall that has been lashing down in the state, the water level of the Beas river has risen and hence the residential buildings along the Beas river have been vacated by the Kullu district administration. Two newly constructed footbridges have also been swept away, as per sources.

The state disaster management department of Himachal stated that a team comprising of police and fire brigade personnel successfully carried out the rescue operation near the 14 miles area in Manali tehsil.

Over 150 people stuck in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti district due to floods

On Monday, the state disaster management department of Himachal also stated that over 150 people are stuck in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state.

According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel has rushed to the spot.

The Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in the Lahaul sub-division is blocked as a result of a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah at 11.15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the DEOC, leaving more than 150 people stuck close to Chatru and Dorni Morh.

According to the department, the Naib Tehsildar of Keylong Sub Division is on the scene to conduct rescue operations alongside police and BRO personnel.

Manav Verma, the Superintendent of Police, Lahaul-Spiti, on Monday stated that 105 passengers were rescued from Chattru in a joint rescue operation by Police & Civil admin after they were stranded due to a blocked highway amid flash floods in Chhattru area of Lahaul-Spiti district.

Update from the Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railway Police

The HP Traffic, Tourist and Railway Police took to Twitter to post an update regarding the Lahaul & Spiti district and stated that Darcha Shinkula is open for 4x4 vehicles, however, the Koksar Losar Kaza NH-505 is closed for vehicular movement beyond Graphu.

The Pangi Kilar SH-26 from Udaipur towards Pangi was closed for vehicular movement due to a flash flood in Dared Nala and a landslide.