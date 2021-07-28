Himachal Pradesh Floods: One Killed, 10 Missing In Lahaul Spiti; Red Alert Issued

Himachal Pradesh continues to struggle with heavy rains leading to flood situation wreacking havoc in the state. Earlier also landslides and floods caused massive destruction in the state with loss of life and property. Ten people went missing while one person was killed due to floods caused by heavy rains, across Tozing Nullah in Udaipur sub-division, of Lahaul Spiti district, a police official said on Wednesday, July 28.

People injured and missing

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Manav Verma said that one person was injured in the incident. According to a statement by the police, the missing people include four personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), two labourers of Airtel Videocon Telecommunications Ltd (VTL) and four passengers who were travelling towards Pangi-Killar. Three persons have been rescued so far and one was referred to a hospital in Kullu for medical treatment. Among the rescued personnel, an Army officer named Mohan Singh (38) was taken to RH Keylong for further treatment at a hospital. He was safely evacuated from Tozing Nullah by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Police, Fireteam and ITBP Rescue team.

The floods have disrupted the Mobile connectivity of the region around Tozing Nullah. According to the police, a rescue team headed by the District Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with personnel from DDMA, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and BRO are already at the spot to control the situation and help with further rescue operations. Also, a unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requisitioned by the Lahaul Spiti District Commissioner.

Further incidents due to heavy rains

In Kullu, a 25-year-old woman and her minor son were washed away by the water while passing by the side of the Brahamganga tributary of the Parvati river on Wednesday. Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu said that the police and the rescue teams have still not been able to trace the duo. Moreover, a landslide occurred on Vikas Nagar-Panthaghati road in Shimla today. Apart from a car parked near the road being heavily damaged, no other loss of life or damage to property was reported by the District Disaster Management Authority, Shimla. The Shimla Meteorological Centre Heavy issued a red warning and said that the rains will continue to cause havoc in the region for some time. The monsoons this year have caused floods and landslides in almost all parts of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)