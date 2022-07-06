Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rains In Kullu Triggers Cloudburst In Manikaran, Houses Swept Away

As heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh, it has caused a flood-like situation leading to heavy damage. In a recent incident from the hilly state, a massive cloud burst has been also reported from the Manikaran valley in the Kullu district causing a sudden increase in water levels in the Choj Nala village on Wednesday.

The cloudburst occurred in the early morning hours in the village following heavy rains in the entire Kullu since last night. It has caused serious damage to several houses sweeping many houses away in flood water. Also, a camp which was located on the banks of Parvati river got swept away and the people at the camping side were also said to be missing.

Notably, Choj Nala is located near the Parvati river and has been receiving heavy rains over severe rains triggering a rise in water levels and causing a cloudburst in the Nala.

Due to the heavy rains and floodings, the only bridge leading to the village has also come into its grip and the houses adjoined the Nala have suffered major damages. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, the administration and the disaster management has deployed their teams to the spot for rescue operations.

Videos from the site have also gone viral showing water flowing at heavy speed in the entire village sweeping away the houses and causing damage to croplands and fields.

Weather department issues heavy rain alert in Himachal Pradesh

The weather department has already issued a heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh till July 8. Concerning the same, the India Meteorological Department in Shimla has also predicted heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning in various districts including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Una on Wednesday.

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts, a similar incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla where a girl sleeping by the roadside in Dhali died following a landslide due to heavy rains.

Image: Republic World