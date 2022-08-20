Himachal Pradesh: Kangra's Chakki Railway Bridge Collapses Due To Heavy Rainfall; Watch

In a tragic incident, the railway bridge over the Chakki river in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday morning due to heavy rains and flash floods, Additional District Magistrate of Kangra, Rohit Rathore, informed.

Himachal Pradesh | Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today, says ADM Kangra, Rohit Rathore.



Heavy rainfall is likely in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today.



The Northern Railways informed that the water in the river is yet to recede. The Chakki bridge fell after one of its three pillars was damaged completely as heavy rainfall continued in the state.

Heavy rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today (August 20) in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi.

According to officials, the Mandi district also saw flash flooding in the early hours on Saturday, water entered houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road.

A bulletin by the Himachal Pradesh-State Emergency Response Support System stated that the incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in Kangra. Reportedly, a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state.

Locals and Tourists advised to avoid going near rivers, streams

In view of incessant rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary issued an order on Friday morning. In his order, he said that due to heavy rainfall in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20.

State authorities have also advised locals and tourists to avoid going near rivers and streams in bad weather conditions. The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.