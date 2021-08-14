Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 2 More Bodies Recovered As Death Toll Rises To 19, 9 Missing

Officials have confirmed that two more dead bodies have been recovered from the landslide site in Nigulsari in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, as search and rescue operations continued on Saturday. This brings the total number of people killed in the landslide to 19, with nine persons feared missing.

Following the natural disaster in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur performed an aerial survey on August 12. Giving an update on the situation, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister told Republic that "the hospitalized people are stable and out of danger." He added, "Rescue operations are still underway and our priority is to complete the search operation soon. Our mission is to rescue the trapped people."

The state government has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's kin. The state government is also covering the costs of care for those who were injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that each individual who died as a result of the incident will receive an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh, and the injured will be receiving Rs 50,000.

The rescue mission is being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local police. More than 200 troops of ITBP have been deployed to perform rescue operations. The troops are expected to work long hours because the situation remains critical and requires cautious attention.

On August 11, Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district witnessed a devastating landslide. According to initial reports, ten individuals were rescued and two died in the unfortunate incident. According to PTI, the landslide happened at around 11:50 a.m. on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and numerous other vehicles were buried in the debris.

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the state government and assured them of the Centre's complete support. In the meantime, Thakur said that personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local police are on the scene and conducting rescue operations.

A helicopter is also being used for the rescue mission. Chief Minister Thakur informed that the rockslide occurred at a time when there was no rainfall in the area. Earlier, Abid Hussain Sadiq, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, informed PTI that numerous vehicles were trapped in the debris, including an HRTC bus carrying over 40 passengers.

