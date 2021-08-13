Himachal Pradesh: Landslide In Lahaul Spiti Blocks Chenab River, Traffic Movement Affected

A massive landslide near the Nalda village of the Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday blocked the flow of the Chenab River. As of now, there has been no report of the loss of life or property in the incident. As per the State Disaster Management authorities, the river is blocked and only 10-15 percent water is discharging currently. Moreover, villagers have been evacuated and a helicopter has been deployed for aerial survey.

According to ANI, Director of Disaster Management Sudesh Kumar said that a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed and the local administration is under control of the situation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma said, "We have requested all the Panchayat Pradhans (heads) to evacuate the people from the lower line area of nearby villages." With the help of the NDRF team, the local administration conducted a helicopter survey to monitor the situation. They have successfully evacuated people from nearby villages as a precautionary measure.

The national highway has been affected due to the debris, leading to a massive traffic jam in the area. Locals have informed the administration that there are several people stranded on the highway who were travelling to Rishikesh, Dehradun and other places in Uttarakhand. According to the administration, machines have been sent to the highway to clear the road and allow the traffic movement to restart again. The video of the landslide in Chamoli has gone viral as it shows the rocks and boulders falling from the mountains. There seems to be heavy downpour at Pagal Nala in Uttarakhand. Even though no casualties were reported following the incident, the landslide has affected the traffic in the area.

Kinnaur landslide toll rises to 15, rescue operations underway

The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide mounted to 15, while1 3 people have been rescued so far, according to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). According to the official reports,16 people are still missing. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state Assembly on Thursday that the security and relief forces were actively working to solve the situation. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla when it was hit by boulders following the landslide on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)