Himachal Landslide LIVE Updates: 5 Dead & 13 Rescued In Kinnaur; Rescue Operations On

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, over 40 people are fear buried after a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. As per the latest development, a rescue operation is underway. So far, ten people have been rescued while two have died.

The landslide occurred on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 11:50 am, according to PTI. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and several other vehicles were buried under the debris. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the state government and assured full support.

Meanwhile, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the local police are present at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation, Thakur said.

The CM said that a helicopter is being arranged for the rescue operation. He said that the rockslide took place when there was no rainfall in the area at the time of the incident.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq Abid Hussain Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including the HRTC bus carrying over 40 passengers, were buried under the debris.