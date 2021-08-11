Last Updated:

Himachal Landslide LIVE Updates: 5 Dead & 13 Rescued In Kinnaur; Rescue Operations On

Several vehicles, including an HRTC bus, are fear trapped in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Rescue operations are underway. Watch this space for the latest developments.

Kamal Joshi
Himachal Pradesh Landslide

18:15 IST, August 11th 2021
Kinnaur Landslide: 5 dead, 13 rescued; Rescue operations underway

Another body has been retrieved by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during the rescue operation, and the total death toll has now risen to five. Till now, 13 people have been rescued safely from the landslide in Kinnaur. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Rescue operations are underway.

 

17:56 IST, August 11th 2021
4 dead, 7 injured in Kinnaur landslide

The death toll in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur has surged to four, Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) said. So far, seven injured people have also been rescued.

 

17:35 IST, August 11th 2021
Kinnaur landslide: Death toll reaches 3; rescue operations on

The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide in Himachal Pradesh has risen to three, Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) said, reported ANI. According to reports, 40 people are fear trapped in the rubble. Rescue operations are underway.

 

17:29 IST, August 11th 2021
Minister Anurag Thakur condoles deaths in Kinnaur landslide

Union Minster Anurag Thakur on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He also spoke to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and discussed the current situation.

 

16:55 IST, August 11th 2021
Kinnaur Landslide: 300 ITBP personnel reach incident spot to rescue people

300 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITMP) personnel are present at the Kinnaur landslide site, where around 40 people have been fear trapped. Rescue operations are underway.

 

16:42 IST, August 11th 2021
Kinnaur landslide: Two dead, 10 rescued; Centre assures all help

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, over 40 people are fear buried after a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. As per the latest development, a rescue operation is underway. So far, ten people have been rescued while two have died.

The landslide occurred on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 11:50 am, according to PTI. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and several other vehicles were buried under the debris. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the state government and assured full support. 

Meanwhile, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the local police are present at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation, Thakur said. 

The CM said that a helicopter is being arranged for the rescue operation. He said that the rockslide took place when there was no rainfall in the area at the time of the incident. 

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq Abid Hussain Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including the HRTC bus carrying over 40 passengers, were buried under the debris.

