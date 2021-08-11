Himachal Landslide LIVE Updates: 5 Dead & 13 Rescued In Kinnaur; Rescue Operations On

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Another body has been retrieved by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during the rescue operation, and the total death toll has now risen to five. Till now, 13 people have been rescued safely from the landslide in Kinnaur. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Rescue operations are underway.
Another dead body retrieved from the spot. Total 5 dead bodies have been retrieved till now. Rescue mission is on.#kinnaurlandslide #Kinnaur #ITBP pic.twitter.com/zqwL8cTRFd— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021
The death toll in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur has surged to four, Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) said. So far, seven injured people have also been rescued.
4 dead bodies retrieved and 7 injured rescued by ITBP from the landslide zone on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District- #Kinnaur, HP today. 17th, 43rd and 19th Battalion ITBP are conducting the rescue operations#Himveers pic.twitter.com/5iC2u5dsQU— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021
The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide in Himachal Pradesh has risen to three, Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) said, reported ANI. According to reports, 40 people are fear trapped in the rubble. Rescue operations are underway.
#UPDATE | Death toll in the landslide incident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh rises to three: Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP)— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
Union Minster Anurag Thakur on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He also spoke to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and discussed the current situation.
मलबे में दबे लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालने के हरसंभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।मैं घायलों के शीघ्र ठीक होने की कामना करता हूँ।— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 11, 2021
इस दुर्घटना में जान गँवाने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।प्रभु शोकाकुल परिवार को सम्बल व दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दे।
ॐ शांति https://t.co/SNCJE4gqNA
300 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITMP) personnel are present at the Kinnaur landslide site, where around 40 people have been fear trapped. Rescue operations are underway.
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, over 40 people are fear buried after a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. As per the latest development, a rescue operation is underway. So far, ten people have been rescued while two have died.
The landslide occurred on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 11:50 am, according to PTI. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and several other vehicles were buried under the debris. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the state government and assured full support.
Meanwhile, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the local police are present at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation, Thakur said.
The CM said that a helicopter is being arranged for the rescue operation. He said that the rockslide took place when there was no rainfall in the area at the time of the incident.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq Abid Hussain Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including the HRTC bus carrying over 40 passengers, were buried under the debris.