Himachal Pradesh Landslide: PM Modi Speaks To Jairam Thakur, Assures Centre's Full Support

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The CM said that the treatment of the injured will also be taken care of by the government. The PMO India account on Twitter released a statement saying, “ An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi”.

Himachal Pradesh government announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Treatment of the injured will be taken care of by the govt: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur pic.twitter.com/GhwUqDyF9E — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021



Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh saw heavy landslides, which resulted in numerous vehicles being damaged and the Batseri bridge collapsing. The incident was reported around 2:15 pm on July 25. A vehicle carrying 11 tourists was hit by boulders from the landslide. 9 people were found dead post the landslide incident, and 2 people were injured. A local was also injured. CM Thakur had previously made a statement saying that he spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. He said that the administration has started rescue operation at the spot & immediate relief is being provided there.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Political Leaders express condolences on Twitter; 9 dead and 2 injured in landslide accident

Along with PM Modi, a number of other political leaders from the country also expressed their condolences on Twitter today. President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those that passed away due to the Himachal landslide incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Deeply saddened by the death of many people in the landslide accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured". BJP President JP Nadda said, “It is extremely unfortunate to hear about the loss of lives in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. My sincere condolences to the families affected in this tragic incident”.

