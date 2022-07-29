Himachal Pradesh: Link Road In Kaza Town Washes Away Amid Flash Floods Triggered By Rains

Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, Link Road washed away on Thursday amid flash flood in the Kaza town, causing an estimated loss of Rs 15 lakh, according to district officials. The District Emergency Operations Centre has also apprised the district administration of the incident for quick repair work to allow commuters to use the road.

Himachal Pradesh | Link road washed away amid a flash flood in Kaza yesterday. An estimated loss of Rs 15 lakh has been incurred. The DEOC has apprised the District Administration of the incident. pic.twitter.com/eN4r6Uiyws — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

At present, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing massive rainfall accompanied by flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides wreaking havoc in the hilly state.

While a major cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district recently claimed the lives of six people while several others were injured. Many houses were also damaged after the cloudburst in the area. Issuing a statement over the same, Kullu's District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) said there has been an incident of cloudburst in Chanaighad of Nirmand tehsil of Ani subdivision.

Meanwhile, Shimla authorities have issued an orange alert amid heavy rainfall.

MET department predicts heavy rains for the next few days

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological department has predicted heavy rains for the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and further trigger flash floods. In addition to that, the rainfall activity is also expected to increase over the weekend.

Some of the most-affected regions to receive heavy rains include Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and adjoining areas. However, the incessant rains in the past few days have caused visibility issues, disruption of essential services, landslides, and blockages of national and state highways.

Image: ANI