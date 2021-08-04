Himachal Pradesh: Nahan-Kumarhatti Road Blocked Due To Landslide, Watch Horrifying Visuals

Following a massive landslide on Tuesday, the Nahan-Kumarhatti road was blocked on National Highway 907 in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. The road was blocked around 1 PM due to a landslide near Laddoo. Horrifying visuals of landslides triggered by heavy rains have already surfaced on the internet.

Highways blocked due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has been facing heavy rainfall in the past few days triggering massive landslides and floods in several districts. On-ground visuals from the state show mountains rolling down damaging national highways. As per ANI's recent report, Nanan-Kumarhatti NH-907-A was blocked due to a landslide in the Sirmaur district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A landslide occurred at Kamrau in Sirmaur district, blocking NH 707 near Barwas today. pic.twitter.com/TN462vn0bJ — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

However, restoration work on the road is currently underway as informed by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). SDMA has also informed that the state has already been suffering a great loss due to heavy rainfall, cloudburst, floods, and landslides. According to the official data, an estimated loss of Rs 632 crores has occurred till now.

Also, 211 people and 438 animals have already died due to the ongoing situation in the Himalayan state, said SDMA Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

"109 houses are fully damaged. Estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred", he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chandigarh-Manali highway on NH-3 was also blocked due to a heavy landslide in the Mandi district. Restoration work in that area is also underway.

Natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh

The Himalayan state is currently witnessing flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall leading to loss of lives and damage to property. Reports of landslides from different districts of the state have surfaced which shows the people in distress. The local administration has already launched relief and rescue operations followed by full assistance by the Central Government.

The National Disaster Management Team is also present in the state for assisting people with rescue and relief operations.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)