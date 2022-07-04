Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi, President Kovind Condole Loss Of Lives In Kullu Bus Tragedy

In a tragic incident, at least 10 people, including schoolchildren, lost their lives and several others were injured after the private bus they were travelling on fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning.

Expressing his grief on the Kullu bus accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "heart-rending" and said that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

'My deepest condolences to the bereaved families': President Kovind

Reacting to the tragedy, President Ram Nath Kovind said that he was extremely saddened to hear the news of the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, “Saddened to hear the news of the death of people, including students, in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the entire administration has reached the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "(roughly translated) The sad news about the accident of a private bus in Sainj Valley of Kullu was received. The entire administration is on the spot, and the injured are being taken to the hospital. May God bless the departed souls in this incident and give strength to the bereaved families."

Bus rolls down cliff killing at least 10

According to preliminary information, a bus ferrying around 35 people, including school students, was travelling from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road when it rolled down a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Monday morning killing 10 and injuring several others. The tragic accident took place at around 08:00 AM in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. After getting information about the accident, police reached the spot immediately and started rescue operations. The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"Ten died after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. The injured are being shifted to local hospitals, and teams from Kullu have moved to the spot. The school bus was en route from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley," Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg said, ANI reported.