Himachal Pradesh Schools NOT Closed On Aug 17, State Administration Debunks Fake News

After the circulation of a fake order indicating that all schools and institutions in Himachal Pradesh would be closed on August 17th owing to incessant rains, the state administration issued a clarification on the same. “Order being circulated stating that the State govt has declared 17th August as holiday for schools/colleges in the state is fake. District Magistrates and SDMs are taking the decision as per the situation in their areas,” Abhishek Jain, Secretary-Education, Himachal Pradesh government said.

Incessant rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh continues to battered by incessant rainfall causing widespread destruction in various areas, washing away houses and massive landslides.

Addressing the situation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured safety, saying, “We will handle the situation.”

“We have already suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10,000. I believe that such a calamity has never occurred (in Himachal Pradesh). I have convened two meetings over the crisis and we will handle the situation,” he said.

The death toll rose to 57 on Wednesday, August 16, amid heavy rains that have battered the state since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla's Summer Hill, Krishna Nagar and Fagli.

“More than 800 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas of Kangra near the Pong Dam, as their villages became inaccessible due to the elevated water level in the dam reservoir. Evacuation operations are still on as more people are being evacuated,” CM Sukhu informed on the micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has urged the Centre to declare national calamity in Himachal Pradesh and release Rs 2,000 crore for restoration works, the agency reported.