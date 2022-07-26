Himachal Pradesh: Speeding Car Jumps Over Divider, Collides With Railing On NH-5 In Solan

A case of reckless driving came up in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district when a speeding car jumped over a divider and collided with a railing on the other side of the road on National Highway-5 on Sunday, July 25. Notably, the video of this incident that happened in the Solan went viral on the internet, showing how the car lost control and jumped over the divider of NH-5.

As per visuals of the video which was captured by another vehicle, a speeding white car is seen with one of its front doors open, clearly indicating reckless driving. Soon after making some turns along NH-5, the car drifted to the right side as the driver lost control and jumps over the divider to the other lane of the National Higway that connects Himachal Pradesh's Shipki La and Punjab's Firozpur. Notably, the car narrowly avoided colliding with vehicles moving in the other lane.

#WATCH | HP: A video went viral showing a car jumping over a divider & colliding with railing on NH-5 in Solan; a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving. Vehicle damaged but driver safe. Case filed u/s 279 of IPC in Dharampur PS: Solan Police (25.07) pic.twitter.com/o5ajWRJuiG — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Solan accident

As per the media reports, a woman who was driving the car carelessly on NH-5 had suffered minor injuries along with her two friends who were also with her in the car when the car collided with the railing of the other side of the road in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Though the car suffered damage, fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Speaking about the road accident, Solan Police said, "A video went viral showing a car jumping over a divider & colliding with railing on NH-5 in Solan; a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving," reported ANI. Adding further, the police officials said that they have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Dharampur Police station of Solan.

