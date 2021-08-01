Himachal Pradesh: State Estimates Loss Worth Rs 632 Cr From Cloudburst And Landslide

As incessant rains, cloudbursts and landslides continue to wreak havoc in the state, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has informed that the estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has been recorded in the state. The authority also informed that a total of 211 people have died in the events. Earlier, a series of landslides and flash floods had destroyed houses, roads and vehicles parked in different parts of the area.

State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, while speaking to ANI said, "So far, 211 people and 438 animals have died in incidents related to rain, cloudburst, and landslide in Himachal Pradesh during this monsoon season. 109 houses are fully damaged. Estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred", said SDMA Director SK Mokhta.

Himachal landslide continue to trouble travellers

On Saturday, July 31, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway named the National Highway-3 was temporarily closed due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of the Mandi district. The restoration works are underway in the region. The same highway was closed only four days ago after a series of landslides were reported in the region.

Himachal cloudburst strands over 200 visitors

The natural disasters and accidents in Himachal Pradesh since June 13, had caused a monetary loss of Rs 401 crore as of Sunday, July 25. Earlier on July 28, 14 people were reported dead due to floods accompanied by landslides in Lahaul and Kullu. According to earlier reports, more than 200 people were stranded in the region following a cloudburst and landslides earlier this week. According to the State Disaster Management officials, 221 are stranded in the district’s Udaipur, of which 191 are from parts of Himachal Pradesh and 30 are visitors from seven other states.

On Friday, July 30, a major landslide took place in Himachal's Sirmaur district, where a large part of the mountain along the National Highway 707 near Barwas in Kamrau of Sirmaur district got grounded. A part of the road connected to the mountain broke and fell into the ditch. Following the continuous disasters, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that the National Disaster Management team will do the necessary to save all stranded personnel in the region. Restoration work is currently underway in most parts of the state after uprooted trees affected electricity services and blocked roads in Shimla due to heavy rainfall.

IMAGE: ANI