Himachal Pradesh: Three dead, one hurt in accidents

Shimla, Feb 19 (PTI) Three people were killed and one injured in two road accidents in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a senior state disaster management official said. While two persons died in Chamba, one died and another hurt in Shimla, he added.

In Chamba, Anil Kumar and Anish Kumar of Malkotha village died on the spot in a road accident at Hanuman Mandir Sunku Di Tapri.

In Shimla, a car rolled down near Baghi at Kufri. Khan Chand of Kadiwan in Tikker sub-tehsil died on the spot, whereas Hardyal sustained injuries, he added. PTI DJI RDK RDK

