Himachal Pradesh: Tractor Driver Trapped In Floods Amid Heavy Rains Rescued Safely

As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, a video of a tractor driver who got stuck in the floods in Kangra district has surfaced. The tractor driver who was trapped in the flash floods in the Chambi area of Kangra has been rescued safely.

Several dramatic visuals have come through from Himachal Pradesh lately, which has been bearing the brunt of heavy rains over the last few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places over plains, low and mid-hill regions of Himachal Pradesh for the coming days.

'Govt on high alert': CM Jairam Thakur

As heavy rainfall continues to lash Himachal, the state has been put on high alert by the weather department. Many incidents of landslides, cloudbursts, and flooding have been reported due to which the administration has been put on high alert.

Earlier Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a meeting with state officials concerned to take stock of the preparedness of the government. Chief Minister Thakur said that the government would be on high alert to take timely action amid warnings of heavy rain in the coming days.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to help in rescue operations all over the state.