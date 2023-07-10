Himachal Suffers Monsoon Wrath; Red Alert Issued For Chandigarh, Panchkula & Mohali

Leaving behind a trail of destruction, cries for help, inundated roads, a portion of National Highway caving in near Rohtang owing to a massive landslide, washing away streets, hotels, houses and vehicles, the rain fury has left key areas of Himachal Pradesh devastated. On Monday morning, intense rain resulted in massive landslide washing away several bridges and roads.

In the latest disaster, a portion of the National Highway near Rohtang caved in, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded along the stretch. The traffic between Kullu and Manali came to a standstill as the removal of debris and clearing of the road is underway.

As several landslides are being reported, the Chandigarh-Manali highway is blocked due to the national calamity. Due to this, around 20 tourists were stranded in Kasol. For their safe evacuation, the administration sought help from Indian Air Force (IAF) to airlift tourists once the weather gets cleared. It has also been reported that the alternate routes are also blocked.

According to the administration, the deluge has left 70 people stranded in Manimahesh in Mandi. A big portion of Leh-Manali National Highway between Sissu Nursery and Atal Tunnel collapsed on Sunday, July 9. The Nursery Bridge at Sissu, Lahaul also tumbled, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure restoration and safety measures.

NDRF carrying out rescue operations in Kullu

IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Chandigarh, heavy rain anticipated in next 3 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 10 issued a “red alert” for Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab). Heavy rainfall is expected in the next three hours. The meteorological department has also sounded a red alert for nine districts, including Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmour, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan.

Solan on Monday broke a 52-year-old record as it witnessed 135mm of rainfall. Una also got the highest rainfall in 30 years. The heavy downpour has affected as many as 2,044 water supply schemes since Sunday. Shimla town has received zero negligible supply of water for the third consecutive day. Against a daily requirement of 42 MLD, Shimla town got only 11 MLD of water. The powerhouse at Chaba near Shimla was also inundated.

A once picturesque Himachal Pradesh is now reeling under devastation caused by rains which have unleashed chaos in the region. While the relentless rainfall doesn't seem to subside, heroic efforts are being made to aid people all over the state. So far, the widespread destruction by torrential rains claimed 11 lives, as per the authorities. As many as 4,686 power transformers have been rendered inoperative, plunging several areas into darkness. In response to the dire circumstances, a two-day local holiday has been declared in Kullu, with orders from the Deputy Commissioner.

The police and rescue teams rescued 80 people on Monday in Mandi. The situation is terrible as the water level of the river Beas is rising. The administration is on alert and is reviewing the areas alongside the river Beas. The houses adjoining the river have been submerged. Residents were asked to evacuate and taken to relief camps.

As the downpours persist, the region is facing immense challenges, leaving authorities and residents scrambling to address the unfolding crisis.