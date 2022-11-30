Himachal Witnesses Another Avalanche In Lahaul & Spiti; 72 Roads Blocked

An avalanche was reported in Himachal Pradesh after a glacier broke away near a village in the Lahaul and Spiti valleys of the state. Fairly common in mountainous regions, an avalanche occurs due to the breaking of a thick layer of snow which then slides down a steep slope. In the visuals accessed by Republic, a huge blanket of snow was seen barrelling down the valley into the village.

While avalanches are capable of causing widescale destruction, no reports of damage or casualties have so far been received, per Republic's sources.

Notably, this comes at a time when heavy snowfall is occurring in the state which has caused the blockade of roadways. As of last week, at least 72 roads across Himachal Pradesh were blocked due to heavy snowfall, 61 of which were in Lahaul and Spiti. According to officials, five road networks in Kullu including the Rohtang Pass route, three in Kangra, two in Chamba and one in Sirmaur districts were also blocked, PTI reported.

Moreover, Lahaul and Spiti also recorded its coldest temperature this year, a low of minus 3.5°C, followed by Keylong at minus 3.2°C, while Kalpa saw a minimum of 0.8°C. It is also worth noting that this was the second instance of an avalanche in the hilly areas just a gap of a few weeks, however, the latest one is far less damaging.

A similar avalanche was witnessed by the state of Uttarakhand in October which killed several mountaineers. According to PTI, 29 climbers, including 27 trainees and two instructors, went missing after they were struck by a massive avalanche at an altitude of 17,000 feet on their way back from Draupadi ka Danda-II peak on October 4. They were said to be a part of an advanced mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. In the search operation that followed, 26 bodies were recovered by the authorities.