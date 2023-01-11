Home Min Amit Shah Talks To Uttarakhand CM Dhami, Takes Stock Of Situation In Joshimath

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation in Joshimath on Wednesday through a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Union Minister assured the state government of all possible assistance for Joshimath, stated the Chief Minister’s Office.

Sources said Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda also spoke to Uttarakhand CM earlier today on the crucial issue of Joshimath land subsidence.

Around 723 buildings have been spotted with developed cracks due to landslides in the Joshimath city area. To date, about 462 people from 131 families have been safely sent to temporary relief camps, as reported.

Various interim relief measures have also been taken for the affected families by the Uttarakhand government owing to the land subsidence in the region of Joshimath.

Joshimath affected families to get urgent interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh.

It has been informed by the Secretary to Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram that the government will take care of affected families and all the help shall be provided to them. Also, under disaster relief, each family will be given urgent interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh, the notice said. The secretary also said that a survey of the buildings damaged due to the landslide is being done.

“People are being temporarily shifted from unsafe buildings to safer places. Orders have been given to dismantle two hotels in Joshimath which have been suspended due to landslides as these hotels are posing a threat to the surrounding buildings as well. Apart from this, no one’s building is being demolished yet,” he said.

An official also said people who want to shift to a rented house, can shift by paying Rs 4,000 a month for 6 months. The official, in a meeting with the stakeholders and the local people, also mentioned that the affected people shall be compensated at the market rate. The market rate shall be derived after proper negotiations with the stakeholders and in the public interest only.

District Magistrate Chamoli instructed to constantly watch the situation in Joshimath

A meeting pertaining to the Joshimath landslides at the secretariat also took place on Tuesday where Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu directed the District Magistrate Chamoli to keep a consistent watch on the area.

He also said, "The places where the affected families have been kept, there should be proper arrangements for their living and food. Along with this, it should also be kept in mind that there should not be any kind of communication gap between the affected citizens and the administration. High officials should also be in constant contact with the affected families, and keep an eye on the situation."

(With input from ANI)