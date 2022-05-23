Horrific Video: Youth Seen Falling From 30-feet While Climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam's Wall

In an unfortunate incident, a youth who was attempting to scale the wall of the Srinivasa Sagara Dam in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district fell straight to the ground from a height of 30-feet, landing directly on the water. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen climbing while people around were trying to convince him to come down.

However, after climbing almost halfway, the man's foot slipped and he fell to the ground after losing balance on the watery surface. The locals and the tourists who were gathered at the spot can be heard screaming upon witnessing the horrifying incident. The incident took place on Sunday.

The man received serious injuries from the incident and was immediately rushed to a Bengaluru hospital for treatment.

As per the latest reports, the youth, who hails from Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district went for climbing the wall even after the opposition from the Dam's administration. He was clearly instructed to not climb the walls of the Srinivasa Sagara Dam.

In addition to that, the people nearby also objected to his endeavour, but he violated the orders and paid no heed to anyone's requests. The local police have now registered a case against the youth for violating the orders and restrictions of the administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Srinivasa Sagara Dam is a popular tourist spot and an influx of visitors is recorded on a regular basis, however, being a risk-prone area, the people have been clearly instructed to avoid any kind of risky or adventurous activities at the place.

