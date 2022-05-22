Hoshiarpur Borewell Tragedy: Punjab CM Condoles Rithik's Death; Announces 2 Lakh Ex-gratia

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 22 announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of six-year-old boy Rithik Roshan who died after falling into a borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Taking to Twitter, CM Mann offered his condolences on the child's demise and extended his support to the child's family at the time of grief. Earlier in the day, CM Mann took cognisance of the incident and was taking constant updates on rescue operations.

Rithik who had fallen into a 200-feet-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur died during his treatment on Sunday, May 22. The boy was rescued in an unconscious state after an eight-hour-long rescue operation and was immediately sent for treatment.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased 6-year-old

CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Punjabi which read, "6-year-old Rithik from Hoshiarpur died after falling into the borewell. May God give strength to the family. The loss of the family cannot be met..but we are with them in this hour of grief. I have issued instructions to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family."

Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh also tweeted and expressed his grief over the Hoshiarpur borewell tragedy in which the six-year-old child lost his life. He said, "Deeply pained by the death of 6yr old Ritik of Hoshiarpur who had fallen into a borewell today. My heart goes out to his family and my prayers are with them in their hour of grief."

6-year-old boy dies after being rescued safely from borewell

Rithik Roshan was safely rescued after eight hours of grilling operation but unfortunately lost his life while undergoing treatment in a district hospital. He was rushed to the hospital as he was pulled out from the borewell in an unconscious state.

As per the sources, the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team were called in for the rescue operation. A JCB machine was also brought into service to dig up a tunnel towards the borewell but it was able to dig only 15 feet and the boy was stuck at the 95-feet-mark in the borewell.

He fell into a 200-feet-deep borewell while being chased by stray dogs at Khiala Bulanda village near Bairampur in Hoshiarpur, said, officials. Rithik was playing in a field and he climbed a borewell shaft when some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in, causing him to fall into the borewell. The boy belongs to a family of migrant labourers.

Teams of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, rushed to the site. Medical teams had also been deployed. A team of the National Disaster Response Force had also reached there, said the officials.

Image: PTI, REPUBLICWORLD, ANI