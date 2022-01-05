Houseboats, Hotel Building Damaged In Separate Fire Incidents In Srinagar

Two houseboats and a building of a high-end hotel housing the staff quarters were damaged due to fire in separate incidents around the famous Dal Lake here on Wednesday, officials said.

A houseboat in the lake caught fire, which spread to an adjacent houseboat, in the early hours, causing damage to both the floating structures, they added.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a building housing the staff quarters of a high-end heritage hotel located along the banks of the lake, the officials said.

Fire tenders were summoned and timely action prevented the blaze from spreading, they added.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in any of the incidents, the officials said.

