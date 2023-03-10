How Kerala's Kochi Turned Into A 'gas Chamber' After A Waste Plant Fire

On March 2, a fire broke out at the Kochi city corporation-run waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram and a holiday was declared on March 6 for children in all schools under the Kochi corporation and the nearby municipal corporations and gram panchayat. This step was taken as viscous clouds of toxic smoke billowing from the plant engulfed the city.

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Force is engaged in a formidable mission at Brahmpauram with around 200 firefighters to douse the blaze. Indian Air Force also deployed Mi-17 V5 helicopter to help in extinguishing the fire at the waste processing plant.

80% fire doused, says minister

Eighty percent of the smouldering plastic at the plant that caught fire has been doused and efforts are underway to extinguish smoke in the remaining smoke. Taking note of the situation, the Kerala government has decided that plastic will not be dumped at the Brahmapuram waste plant.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who visited the waste plant area, on March 10 said that an action plan would be executed on a war footing to ensure that such happenings do not take place anymore in the state. He said that there is nothing to panic as of now according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the health experts.

"Facilities including ICUs are ready in hospitals and control rooms are opened in the general hospitals and the government medical college. Besides state-run hospitals, private medical facilities have also expressed willingness to organise health camps, he said.

A total of 678 people, including police and fire personnel have sought treatment, the state minister said adding that two of them were on ICU support and are stable now.

The Kerala High Court has also appointed a committee comprising the Ernakulam district collector, Pollution Control Board (PCB) personnel and Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) secretary to monitor the situation.

Administration starts helpline numbers

Due to deteriorating air quality, the residents in Kochi have been asked to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut. The residents have been asked to avoid activities like exercising outside and jogging and to use N95 face masks while venturing out.

24-hour control rooms have been set up for the public to call if they face any difficulty breathing. The public can call the DMO control room at 0484 2360802 and the Medical College control room at 8075774769.

"District Administration, People's representatives, officials, and media should work together to overcome this crisis," the Collector said.

Opposition Congress has urged the state government to declare a health emergency, claiming that the toxic smoke from the Brahmapuram waste plant has created serious health problems for people living in nearby areas.

"An immediate health emergency should be declared in the area and adequate remedial measures should be taken after testing the level of air pollution there," Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said.