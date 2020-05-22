3,169 Students From JNV Hostels Across Country Return To Respective Destinations: HRD Min

As many as 3,169 students staying in 173 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) hostels across the country reached their respective destinations on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' shared the information and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Commissioner's efforts. He also stated that throughout their journey, all the necessary arrangements for sanitation and medical check-ups were done.

On SWAYAM Courses for students

According to the HRD Minister, students enrolled in Universities and affiliated colleges may undertake Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses and avail credits by completing it as per University Grants Commission (UGC)'s present regulations on credit framework for online learning courses. Taking to Twitter, he said that the UGC has shared a list of 82 under-graduate and 42 post-graduate Non-Engineering MOOCs courses which will be offered in July 2020 on the SWAYAM platform. SWAYAM is a government-initiated program designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity, and quality.

According to him, the courses cover several subjects including Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Education, Law, Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce, Management, Pharmacy, Mathematics, History, Hindi, Sanskrit, and so on. Speaking about the benefits of the government platform, he said that students, teachers, life-long learners, senior citizens, and homemakers can enroll themselves for the courses and widen their horizons of learning.

