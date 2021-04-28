Last Updated:

Huge Fire Breaks Out At Pharmaceuticals Company In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri; Blaze Doused

A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company's plant in Ratnagiri's MIDC area on Wednesday. The blaze broke out at 11 am. Efforts to douse it are underway

Koushik Narayanan

Update:

The fire broke out at MR Pharma Private Limited's plant at MIDC in Ratnagiri district at 11 am following which the blaze was doused by 11.45 am. As per reports, no worker has been injured in the incident. The plant is used in the manufacturing of speciality chemicals and comprised of eight workers. 

In a breaking development, a fire has broken out at a pharmaceutical company's plant in Ratnagiri's MIDC area on Wednesday. The blaze broke out at 11 am following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are still on to douse the fire as further details are awaited.

Visuals accessed by Republic show a massive and thick plume of white smoke emerging from the facility. This plume is visible from very far away.

First Published:
