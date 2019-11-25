Hulimavu Lake Breach: 193 Rescued In 5 Hours, Temporary Night Shelters Set Up

More than 193 people were rescued on Sunday after Hulimavu lake breached due to a crack in Karnataka. A temporary night shelter was set up by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the rescued people. According to sources it took five hours to rescue 193 people.

Lake water enters houses and buildings

Mayor M Gautham Kumar said that the breach occurred when someone used an earthmover near the bund to lay a pipe. Residents in the area reported that there was construction work taking place near the bund of the lake causing the breach and the subsequent flood. Water entered houses and vehicles by 6 pm. A shocking video posted by a Twitter user shows river water entering buildings and residential areas.

@BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR are u aware that the Hulimavu lake’s bund is broken and water is on the road. Citizen life may be at risk @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/ge4JnoKftA — Shetty Kiran (@Indiankh) November 24, 2019

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said a night shelter for the rescued people has been set up and no loss of life or property has been reported. "No loss of life or injuries have been reported. A night shelter with beds and food has been set up at Saibaba Ashram. Palike's health and revenue teams will assess the damage on Monday," he said. The most affected areas are BTM Layout, Hulimavu and Avni Sringeri Layout where speeding water rushed inside homes.

NDRF and SDRF posted at the spot

According to sources, 63 people were rescued through boats, many of whom were senior citizens, women and children. Various teams of Fire and Emergency service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are present at the spot to supervise rescue operations. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer and officials also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

(With ANI inputs)

