Hundreds Of Tourists Remain Stranded In Himachal, Over 1,100 Roads Closed

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday claimed to have shifted to safety about 25,000 tourists from Kullu and Manali in the past three days but hundreds remain stranded as more than 1,100 roads are still closed due to landslides and floods.

A large number of tourists are stuck in Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and other districts, according to reports. People who were unable to contact the authorities after mobile connectivity was snapped are now getting in touch with the police and the district administration. Several messages looking for the whereabouts of missing persons have also been shared on social media.

Eight towns -- Manali, Solan, Rohru, Una, Ghamroor, Pachhad, Hamirpur and Keylong -- broke all previous records of single-day July rainfall, the Met office said. In four days, the Kinnaur and the Lahaul and Spiti districts received rainfall equivalent to 43 per cent and 33 per cent of the entire monsoon season.

The state reported eight deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll due to the heavy rain in the past four days to 39. Officiating Director General of Police Satwant Atwal had said 31 people were killed till Tuesday.

According to the state emergency operation centre, five people were killed in flash floods in Kullu while two people died in landslides in Sirmaur and Solan. One person was killed in an accidental drowning in Shimla district. The bodies were recovered on Wednesday.

Four members of a family went missing after their vehicle plunged into the Sutlej river in Rampur of Shimla district when they taking a patient to hospital.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who on Tuesday said that all the stranded tourists would be evacuated within a day, termed the evacuation from Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti a "challenging task" following an aerial survey of Sissu, Chandertal and Losar and Manali.

He said Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who hails from the tribal Kinnaur district and is acquainted with the harsh topography, along with Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Avasthi has been sent to Chandertal to assist the rescue efforts.

About 300 people, mostly tourists, have been stranded in Chandertal since Saturday and seven sick people, including two elderly and a girl, were airlifted to Bhunter on Tuesday.

Road rescue teams are clearing the snow that have blocked access to Chandertal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Kaza) Rahul Jain, who is leading the rescue party, said the road near the Kunzum pass is covered under three to four feet of snow. The road restoration operation is going on in full swing, he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sukhu said about 25,000 people, including over 3,000 stranded in Kasol and its suburbs, were evacuated from Kullu and Manali.

About 300 vehicles have crossed the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. As many as 52 schoolchildren stuck at Sissu in Lahaul and 100 trekkers stranded at different places, including in Kinnaur district, have also been evacuated. Reports said 6,552 vehicles crossed Kullu towards Chandigarh till 4 pm on Wednesday.

"The state government is making earnest efforts to provide all possible assistance to the stranded people and I am equally monitoring the situation," Sukhu said.

He also visited the relief camps at Beas Sadan in Bhuli and Gurudawara Sahib in Paddal.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister has announced Rs 25,000 to those taking shelter in the relief camps. On Tuesday, he announced Rs 1 lakh to each flood-affected family.

According to the relief manual, only Rs 5,000 was given to the affected people so far. He also said the state suffered estimated losses of Rs 4,000 crore.

A large number of tourists are stuck in various parts of Kullu and Lahaul following landslides and flash floods that blocked the roads. They are being lodged in hotels, rest houses, home stays and other holiday destinations.

Several hotels and tourism units offered free stay and food to the stranded tourists and shared the addresses and contact numbers of their hotels on social media.

A tourist from Baroda in Gujarat who had come to Himachal on holiday said, "We had limited cash, the mobile connectivity and electricity was snapped, ATMs were not working and hoteliers were adamant on payment. We told them that our relatives would pay online, but they said it cannot be done as there is no mobile connectivity." As many as 88 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24, 100 suffered injuries and 16 are still missing and the state has suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1,312 crore till date as per the state emergency operation centre. A total of 170 houses have been damaged completely and 594 partially, it said.

Officials said bus services are suspended on 1,128 Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation routes and 302 buses are held enroute.

Repair, refurbishment, maintenance and renovation work of public and private properties in rural areas can be taken up immediately under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, said Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh.

"Our priority is to evacuate the stranded people and restore the communication network," Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said while reviewing the situation.

He informed that 2,800 of the total 4,800 affected water supply schemes have been restored.

Light to heavy rain lashed a few parts of the state on Wednesday with Dhaulakuan recording 177.5 mm rainfall, Renuka 87 mm, Reckongpeo 42 mm, Nahan 39 mm, Kotkhai 30 mm and Kalpa 21 mm.

The Met office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning on July 15 and 16 and predicted a wet spell till July 18.