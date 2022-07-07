Hyderabad: Accused Posted Cryptic Social Media Status Before Hit-and-run; His 1st Pic Out

In a massive development in the Hyderabad hit-and-run case, Republic TV has accessed the first picture of the accused driver Kamran who rammed his speeding car into a woman in the Rajendra Nagar area.

As per sources, it has come to light that the accused has put a cryptic pre-attack message on his social media handle. He posted a picture of his car's steering wheel with a status that said, 'Aab Samne Nko Aao Koi Bhi' (Now nobody should come in my way).' This hints at it being a deliberate murder attempt by the accused.

A family member of the victim girl told Republic, "There is no connection between the girl and the accused boy Kamran, lots of fake news are going around. The boy is very ill-mannered and always involved in mischievous activities. The residents of Rajendra Nagar has complained multiple times about him in relation to rash driving".

The accused is still absconding and police are trying to track him and his car. It is pertinent to mention that the girl's condition is stable and she is currently undergoing treatment.

Shocking hit-and-run case caught on tape

On Wednesday evening, a speeding car that was being driven by a boy named Kamran rammed into a woman in the Rajendra Nagar area in broad daylight. After the accident, he fled from the spot. However, the entire episode was captured on the CCTV camera that was installed at the spot.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV on Thursday, a woman in a burqa can be seen walking by the side of the road. A grey speeding car rammed into her and the accused driver escaped from the spot shortly after the incident. The woman was severely injured and was seen lying on the side of the road after the tragic accident.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in Rajendra Nagar police station and an investigation is underway. The police have collected the CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to trace the car on the basis of the footage acquired.