Hyderabad: Man Killed While Trying To Cover Pothole On Road; Kin Demands Justice

Rare are the instances where people come forward to help others selflessly. However, helping others recently cost a 52-year-old man in Hyderabad his life. In a tragic accident that took place in the city, a man who was trying to help commuters while cautioning them about a large pothole in the middle of the road lost his life due to a speeding vehicle. The man identified as Mohammad Zahed was standing in the middle of the road trying to put up barricades around the pothole and was further trying to warn commuters to prevent any untoward incident.

However, it was during this time that a speeding car came from the opposite direction and knocked him down. He was trying to erect cautionary barricades around the pothole when the incident took place. It was also recorded on a CCTV camera showing the man being flung in the air before he falls on the road.

The incident took place late in the night when he was hit by an identified car following which he sustained severe injuries. He was immediately right to the Osmania hospital. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

While an FIR has been registered against the car as well as the driver, an investigation is presently underway. It is pertinent to note that the pothole was dug up by the administration for certain purposes but remained open for the past few days. It was after the accident that the authorities have now covered it and put up barricades.

The government needs to realise and extend support: Victim's brother

While the family of Zahed described him as a "helpful" person, they have been also demanding justice for the man stating that he was survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Speaking to Republic, the brother of the victim, claimed that despite government warnings about maintaining a safe speed on roads, the car was speeding very fast and ran over his brother.

"I hope the government will understand the situation and will further realise the challenges of the poor people. They need to give support to such people. A case has also been registered and we have taken the body as the postmortem is completed", he added.

