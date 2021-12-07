Hyderabad: Speeding Porsche Kills Two Men In Banjara Hills; Car Owner Held

In a suspected case of drunk driving, two young men were killed when a speeding Porsche car, being driven by a 25-year-old man hit them on the main road of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in the wee hours of December 6.

The victims were identified as Ayodhya Rai (26), an office aide at Rainbow Children Hospital, and his colleague Devender Kumar Das (29), who worked as an assistant cook. They were returning home after completing their shift when the accident took place.

According to police, a businessman named Rohit along with his friend, who was allegedly in an inebriated state rammed their vehicle into the duo, killing them on the spot. The speed of the luxury car was so high that both men were flung into the air and died the very instant.

The driver fled the spot with his Porsche after the accident and it was later found parked at an apartment in Jubilee Hills.

The Police reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to the hospital but they were declared brought dead. The accused was reportedly drunk while driving and hit two persons who were crossing the road. The car owner and one more person have been taken into custody and a case U/s 304-A IPC has been registered and being sent to judicial remand.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. The Banjara Hills police registered the case and took the matter up for investigation.

Bike rams into a four-wheeler, killing two

In another accident, a 37-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife died after the two-wheeler they were traveling was hit by a four-wheeler near Hyderabad's Gandipet, police said.

"Both the man and his wife after completing their bank work were returning home on a scooter in the wrong route when a four-wheeler hit them resulting in bleeding injuries to the couple and they were shifted to a private hospital but the duty doctors declared them brought dead," another police official said.

The driver of the four-wheeler was driving the vehicle in a drunken state when the incident happened and he has been taken into custody, the official added.

(With inputs from agency)