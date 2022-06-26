IAF Airlifts 96 Tonnes Of Relief Material To Flood-hit Areas Of Assam & Meghalaya

As Assam is reeling under severe floods, albeit the situation improving a little, the Indian Air Force (IAF), in continuation with its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADAR) operation in Assam and Meghalaya, airlifted about 96 tonnes of relief material on Saturday via aerial platforms, the IAF informed on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force wrote, “In continuation of HADAR efforts to provide relief and succour in Assam and Meghalaya, IAF has airlifted 96 Ton of relief material on 25 June 2022 using various aerial platforms, flying 37 hours in 46 sorties. (sic)”

The IAF has been conducting flood relief operations in Assam and Meghalaya since June 21.

IAF rescues 253 persons from flood-hit Assam

Till today (June 26), the IAF has deployed C-130J Super Hercules, An-32 transport aircraft, Mi-17V5 helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters to provide relief aid and supplies to the people stranded in Assam and Meghalaya. The operations, in coordination with the civil administration, are presently in progress.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has flown around 74 missions, rescuing 253 persons who were stranded due to the flood situation in Assam and have dropped over 200 tonnes of relief material as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation to the state, IAF informed on Saturday.

33.03 lakh people in 28 districts still affected: ASDMA

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Saturday that although the state's overall flood situation has improved, more than 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts are still impacted by the natural calamity.

According to ASDMA, a total of 117 people had lost their lives till Saturday due to the flood and landslides; of them, 100 people died due to the deluge, and the remaining 17 fell victim to landslides. As per reports, at least 10 people, including four children, died after drowning in flood waters in the 24 hours preceding Saturday.

2,65,788 people affected by flood still lodged in 717 relief camps: ASDMA

According to agency reports, 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people in the Darrang district of Assam. Notably, 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland are still under flood waters.

Moreover, 2,65,788 people affected by flood water are still lodged in 717 relief camps set up by the administration of 22 districts in the state, ASDMA informed. Two drones have been deployed in Silchar of Cachar district for carrying out the flood inundation mapping as well as to provide relief materials in inaccessible areas.

A total of 85.2 MTs of relief items, including packaged drinking water, rice, etc. have been airlifted from Guwahati and Jorhat to Silchar. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue operation and relief distributions.