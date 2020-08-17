Bilaspur Man Who Jumped Into Wastewater Torrent Rescued By IAF After Clinging On Overnight

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday morning carried out a rescue operation in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur saving a man who had jumped into the wastewater at Khutaghat Dam.

The incident happened after the young man jumped into the dam water on Sunday unaware of the how strong the flow of current would be. Overnight, the young man held on to trees and rocks to prevent himself from being washed away in the tides.

Rescue operations were carried out at the local level, however, owing to the extremely bad weather and the nearly impossible circumstances due to the heavy flow of water in the dam, the IAF was called to help save the man's life. IAF's Mi-17 chopper helped airlift the man to safety. The man is currently reported to be safe.



