IAF Delivers Over 500 Tonnes Of Essential Medical Supplies To States & UTs Amid COVID

Under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation's operation 'Lifeline Udan,' the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been doing its best to deliver medical cargo such as testing kits, masks, gloves, etc across the country since March 26. As per Indian Air force Wing Commander CJ Chetan, IAF aircrafts have roughly carried around 500 tonnes of supplies for different states and UTs to date. The Wing commander who is also the captain pf IL-76 plane added that there would be another such operation on Saturday and the IAF would carry 22 tonnes load from Mizoram to Meghalaya.

IL-76 loadmaster Sergeant SN Mishra revealed that after every mission, the aircraft is sanitized with chemicals in order to avoid the possible contamination by the COVID-19 virus. Crew members are also equipped with essential PPEs such as masks and gloves to ensure maximum safety and hygiene.

