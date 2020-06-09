IAF Deploys 3 Fire Tenders To Douse Baghjan Oil Well Fire; Blowout Control To Take 4 Weeks

The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire which broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district. Earlier in the day, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal had requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the IAF's assistance in controlling the blaze. While no casualties have been reported so far, a firefighter from ONGC sustained minor injuries while preventing the spread of the fire.

The fire broke out on the 14th day since the Baghjan 5 well reported a blowout or a sudden, uncontrolled release of gas. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan 5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres.

Read: OIL Well Blow-out: Company Says 'gas Flowing Uncontrollably'; Experts Inspect Assam Well

'All operations will take about 4 weeks'

The blowout occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations- servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. Subsequently, approximately 2,500 persons living in Baghjan were evacuated to relief camps. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

Sonowal directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to take active steps to control the situation. Three experts of Singapore based M/s Alert Disaster Control reached India on Monday to control the blowout. Meanwhile, Oil India Limited issued a statement revealing that it would take about 4 weeks to control the situation. At the same time, it mentioned that all efforts shall be made to reduce this timeframe as much as possible.

Read: Poor Weather Condition Hampering Work To Control Gas Flow From OIL Well Blowout In Assam

Here is Oil India Limited's full statement:

"While the clearing operations were on at the well site, the well caught fire. There is no casualty reported. A fire fighter from ONGC sustained minor injuries. Fire tenders are at the site controlling the spread of fire.

While chalking out the plans with ALERT team in the morning five options were presented by ALERT team which included "Capping Stack Guide Rail" Mechanism and "Ignite Well" options, ONGC & OIL teams had made considerable progress with the "Capping Stack Guide Rail" Mechanism and it was decided to proceed with the same. However, the current situation would be brought under control by the experts.

Post the incident, emergency meetings are underway with ALERT Team. They have expressed that it is now a safe environment for working and are confident that the situation can be controlled and the well can be capped safely. The situation demands arrangement of large quantities of water, installation of high discharge pumps and removal of debris. All the operations as per ALERT will take about 4 weeks. Efforts will be made to reduce this timeframe as much as possible."

Read: Baghjan Blowout: Assam Forest Dept Sets Up Expert Committee To Assess Impact Of Gas Leak