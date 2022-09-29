An IAS officer was seen breaking down during her visit to a hospital after she met the victims of the truck-bus collision in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri that took place on Wednesday. The head-on collision between a private bus and a truck reportedly claimed at least seven lives and left several injured. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob couldn't hold her tears while interacting with the families of the victims.

In the viral video clip, the emotional officer was seen talking to the mother of a child who was injured in the accident. Jacob also directed the officials to ensure the treatment of the injured child after his mother complained that the child was not receiving proper treatment at the government-run hospital.

Bus-truck collision in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

In a massive accident, at least seven people died while several others were injured severely after a private bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when the accident took place. According to news agency ANI, about 25 people are hospitalised following the accident, while 14 of the injured have been referred to Lucknow.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. PM Modi also announced the relief of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Taking to Twitter, the officila social media handle of the president wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

"Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The office of CM Yogi Adityantha wrote, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives due to road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district."