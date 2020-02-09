IMD Predicts 'yellow Warning' For Thunderstorm In Odisha

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'yellow warning' for thunderstorm, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in various parts of Odisha. The coastal state was affected due to rains and cold wave conditions on Saturday. The metrological department had earlier warner about similar weather conditions due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation, which presently lies over sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Ajaya Nayak, Duty Officer at IMD said that the trough runs from south Tamil Nadu to Chhattisgarh across interior Karnataka and Vidarbha extending up to 0.9km above mean sea level.

"The cyclonic circulation over Bihar and neighbourhood now lies over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level," said Nayak.

However, it was reported that the wet spell is likely to be over on Monday but the weather office said that cold condition will continue till February 11.



Reportedly, Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at few places in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal and at isolated places in Nawrangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj on Sunday.

(With Inputs from Agencies; Image credits - PTI)