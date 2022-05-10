In Andhra Pradesh, Red Alert Sounded As Severe Cyclone Asani Inches Closer To Coast

In a recent development, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Red Alert" for Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani is inching closer to the Andhra coast. Till the night of May 10, the cyclone will likely move nearly northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and the adjoining Odisha coast. The cyclonic storm is expected to reach close to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coasts by Wednesday (May 11) morning and move along the Andhra Pradesh coast and weaken into a cyclonic storm. The cyclonic system has triggered heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha coasts.

IMD issues Red Alert in Andhra Pradesh

The Senior Scientist of the IMD Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das said that the system is moving at the speed of 23 km/hr in the northwest direction.

"It is about 210 km southwest of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, and about 590 km from Gopalpur, in the Southwest direction. Apart from that, from Puri, it is about 640 km. It will continue its moment in the northwest direction till Wednesday morning and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain activities will commence on May 11 morning, particularly in southern districts of Odisha, and will continue till May 12. A red alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh. and all the ports in Odisha and Visakhapatnam are also under warning. By Friday, May 13, morning, it will turn into deep depression and fade away, said Umashankar Das.

Republic Media Network reported from the coastal area of the West Bengal amid the cyclone Asani. Midnapore and 24 Parganas are the districts experiencing light and moderate rainfall with the wind blowing at the speed of 50 to 60 km per hr. The Southern part of West Bengal is expected to experience the impact of Asani.

A total of 50 teams of NDRF have been earmarked for West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh in view of Super Cyclone storm Asani. Twenty-two teams are deployed on the ground while 28 self-contained teams are on alert within the states to tackle the situation.

Cyclone Asani

The eastern coastal Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are bracing for cyclone 'Asani' as it continues to intensify in the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD predictions, the severe cyclonic storm will bring very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10, 11, and 12.

Informing about Cyclone Asani, IMD on Tuesday stated that the severe cyclone is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclone storm during the next 24 hours.

"The SCS Asani lay centered at 0530 hours IST today near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, 300 km SE of Kakinada, 330 km SSE of Visakhapatnam, 510 km SSW of Gopalpur, and 590 km SSW of Puri. It is likely to weaken gradually into a CS during next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

Image: PTI