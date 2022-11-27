In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, Fire Erupts In Bangalore-Howrah Express Train; Rescue Ops On

In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in a bogie (compartment) of the Bangalore-Howrah express train in the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. After receiving the information, local police rushed to rescue passengers on the train.

According to reports, no casualties have yet been reported and fire is being doused by officials of the fire department.

#BREAKING | Fire breaks out in a Kolkata-bound train. Rescue operations underway in Chittoor.



#BREAKING | Fire breaks out in a Kolkata-bound train. Rescue operations underway in Chittoor.

According to Indian Railways, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Howrah Duronto Express, while approaching Kuppam Station in Chittoor district (Bengaluru Division/SWR) suffered brake binding and smoke due to friction of the brake block in a coach.

As further details are awaited, authorities are trying to fix the damaged brake of the train.

