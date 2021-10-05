In Assam’s Karimganj district, At Least 30 Students Injured As Hanging Bridge Collapses

In an ill-fated incident, nearly 30 students suffered injuries after a hanging bridge collapsed in Assam's Karimganj district while they attempted to cross the bridge. The incident took place in the Cheragi area under the Ratabari constituency in the Karimganj district on Monday.

As per reports, the hanging bridge is the only bridge on the Singla River that connects Cheragi with the village. Locals have been using the bridge to commute to other areas to earn their bread, to receive education, health-related purposes, and other necessities for the past couple of years. Cheragi is a Village in Dullavcherra Tehsil in Karimganj District of Assam and lies 226 kilometres from the state capital Dispur.

Hanging bridge collapses

The hanging bridge suddenly collapsed taking the students studying in Cheragi Vidyapith High School down to the river as they attempted to cross the Singla River. At least 30 students were reportedly injured in the accident and they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the students from the river. As per the locals, the bridge was built three years back.

Three students drown in the Brahmaputra

In another incident that took place a week back in Assam's Pandu Ghat area in Guwahati, three students lost their lives by drowning in the Brahmaputra River. The students were returning from their tuitions and after failing to resist their temptation to swim in the river jumped into the water body and lost their lives after drowning.

As per the police, the three students were in the age group of 14 to 15 years and their bodies were later recovered from the Brahmaputra river. As per the police, the students had done a photo session on the river bank before making a dive in the river. The materials used by the teenagers were found on the riverbank, informed the police.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man and his son drowned, while his daughter went missing in Mahanadi in Odisha's Sambalpur town, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in the town police station area when Md Altaf, his son Md Aftab (15) and daughter Rukhsana Parwin (13) got down to take bath in the river around 4.30 pm on Monday, they said. An operation is still underway to trace the missing girl, a resident of the Pensionpara area, police said.

