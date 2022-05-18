Many areas of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall on late Tuesday. Heavy rains and massive waterlogging claimed the lives of two laborers at a pipeline work site in Ullala Upanagara of Bengaluru. The two deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Another laborer managed to escape as he went to the Cauvery Stage 5 pipeline.

#BREAKING | Two labourers found dead near pipeline at a construction site in Bengaluru after a heavy downpour last night.https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/3QKVKjvjDG — Republic (@republic) May 18, 2022

Nayandahalli junction in Bengaluru has turned into a pond and angry residents swam and asked Basavaraj Bommai to join them on Tuesday night. Residents claimed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has constructed swimming pools for them instead of underpasses.

Vehicles remain stranded in various parts of Bengaluru which have been hit by heavy rainfalls since Tuesday.

IMD issues an ‘orange alert’ for Bengaluru

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the urban and rural districts of Bengaluru. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rains in the coastal and southern places of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Rain would follow thunder and storms in the region.

The South interior places of the country include Bengaluru, Madikeri, Chikmaglur, Wayanad, Kovalam, and many other cities of Southern India.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD had predicted widespread rainfall in South India. It is due to a cyclonic circulation that lay over Kerala and neighbouring states in the lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough running from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels.

Widespread to moderate rainfall over Kerala and neighbouring states: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, “Fairly widespread to light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Rayalaseema during next five days.”

IMD further added, “Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next three days and isolated heavy for subsequent two days.”

The Indian Meteorological Department also predicted light to moderate rain over various parts of Telangana. However, the agency announced the advancement in the Southwest monsoon in regions of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea.