In Bhopal, Speeding Car Rams Into Policeman; Shocking Hit-and-run Case Caught On Tape

In a shocking incident of hit-and-run from MP, a speeding car rammed into a policeman in Bhopal's Narayan Nagar late at night. Accused driver in police custody

A shocking incident of a hit-and-run was caught on camera in Madhya Pradesh, where a speeding car hit a policeman on patrol. One of the officers has been severely injured and is currently in serious condition undergoing treatment. The incident took place in Bhopal's Narayan Nagar under the Bagsevania police station area. 

Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage in which it can be seen, that four policemen who are on patrol standing at the side of the road a speeding car comes towards them and hit one of the officers. While one constable Rakesh Mehra saved his life by jumping from Charlie, another constable Dharamraj Mehra was brutally injured after being hit and his condition is serious. The car was at such a high speed as it wasn't even captured properly in the footage. 

The Bagasevaniya police took the driver accused into custody and interrogated him. The car was rented through an online app. 

(This is a developing story)

(Image: Republic World)

