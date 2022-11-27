Last Updated:

In Bihar, 18 People Injured After Overspeeding Car Rams Into Funeral Feast In Saran

At least 18 people were severely injured after being hit by a high-speeding car in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday night during a funeral feast.

Written By
Astha Singh

Image: ANI


At least 18 people were severely injured after being hit by a high-speeding car in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday night.

The incident happened during a funeral feast at a roadside shop when people were having their food. The overspeeding car lost its control and broke into the settlement. The shop was damaged as debris was spotted across the accident spot. The 18 people injured persons were rushed to the hospitals. The treatment of those injured is currently underway. 

After the accident, angry locals gathered outside the shop and staged a protest by blocking the main road. According to the villagers, the driver was in an inebriated condition, as per ANI. The police officers then arrived at the accident site to control the situation.

READ | 20 people from same family killed in road accident in Pakistan's Sindh province

Further details awaited

Earlier this week, a massive accident took place at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway where at least 48 vehicles were damaged. This accident took place after a truck lost control due to a brake failure on the downward slope of the Navale bridge and went on to collide with several vehicles. Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.  

READ | 20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan
READ | Maharashtra: MACT awards Rs 16.74 lakh compensation to family of man killed in motorcycle accident
READ | 48 vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway after truck loses control
First Published:
COMMENT