In Bihar, 18 People Injured After Overspeeding Car Rams Into Funeral Feast In Saran

At least 18 people were severely injured after being hit by a high-speeding car in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday night.

The incident happened during a funeral feast at a roadside shop when people were having their food. The overspeeding car lost its control and broke into the settlement. The shop was damaged as debris was spotted across the accident spot. The 18 people injured persons were rushed to the hospitals. The treatment of those injured is currently underway.

After the accident, angry locals gathered outside the shop and staged a protest by blocking the main road. According to the villagers, the driver was in an inebriated condition, as per ANI. The police officers then arrived at the accident site to control the situation.

#BREAKING | 18 injured as car rams into funeral feast in Bihar's Saran.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/fQBCAHO1KT — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2022

Further details awaited

Earlier this week, a massive accident took place at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway where at least 48 vehicles were damaged. This accident took place after a truck lost control due to a brake failure on the downward slope of the Navale bridge and went on to collide with several vehicles. Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.