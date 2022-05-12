In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, 2 Pilots Killed As Training Helicopter Crashes At Airport

In a tragic incident, a training helicopter crashed at Swami Vivekananda International Airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday, May 12. Two trainee pilots were severely injured and immediately rushed to Ramkrishna Hospital in Pachpedi Naka, where they succumbed to their injuries. This information has been confirmed by police sources.

The Chhattisgarh helicopter crash took place at the time of landing at around 9:10 pm, and both the pilots in the chopper were trainees. The pilots have been identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A.P. Srivastava. It is also being said that it crashed at the end of the runway. Further, the matter is being investigated.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on learning the news of the Raipur airport helicopter crash, expressed grief on Twitter. CM Baghel wrote in Hindi, "Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief. Peace."

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली.



इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है।



इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

(This is a developing story...)

Image: Republic World