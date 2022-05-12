Last Updated:

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, 2 Pilots Killed As Training Helicopter Crashes At Airport

In a tragic incident, a training helicopter crashed at Swami Vivekananda International Airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday.

Raipur

In a tragic incident, a training helicopter crashed at Swami Vivekananda International Airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday, May 12. Two trainee pilots were severely injured and immediately rushed to Ramkrishna Hospital in Pachpedi Naka, where they succumbed to their injuries. This information has been confirmed by police sources. 

The Chhattisgarh helicopter crash took place at the time of landing at around 9:10 pm, and both the pilots in the chopper were trainees. The pilots have been identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A.P. Srivastava. It is also being said that it crashed at the end of the runway. Further, the matter is being investigated. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on learning the news of the Raipur airport helicopter crash, expressed grief on Twitter. CM Baghel wrote in Hindi, "Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief. Peace."

(This is a developing story...)

