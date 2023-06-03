In Crucial Intervention At Odisha Tragedy Site, PM Modi Asserts 'guilty Won't Be Spared'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, June 3 that authorities have been instructed to look into the railway tragedy in Balasore, Odisha, which resulted in the deaths of over 288 people, and that anyone found culpable will not be spared.

PM Modi made his comments during a visit to the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Balasore, which was treating some of the victims of Friday's three-train tragedy near Bahanaga Bazar station, Odisha.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

PM spoke to Health Minister and Cabinet Secy from crash site

PM Modi spoke to the Union Health Minister and Cabinet Secretary over phone from the accident site, he also instructed them to coordinate with the Odisha government to make sure all injured are taken care of.

"I also thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here who tried to help the people with limited resources," he said, adding that the Railways authorities are working round the clock for track restoration.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the residents of Odisha for stepping up to aid those injured in the incident, whether by giving blood or helping with the rescue effort.

After assessing the situation at the scene of the tragedy on June 2—which resulted in at least 261 fatalities and over 1,000 injuries—the PM went to the hospital.

PM briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Modi was briefed on the train tragedy by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as he arrived at the crash site in an IAF helicopter at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

PM Modi examined the ongoing relief efforts at the ravaged site. He talked with members of the emergency response team, railway officials, and local government representatives. He underlined the 'Whole of Government' strategy to avert massive tragedy, the PTI reported.

Tragic incident near Bahanaga Bazar station

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a cargo train were all involved in the three-way collision at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district of Odisha. The Special Relief Commissioner's office of the Odisha Government said that 17 carriages from the two trains had derailed and suffered significant damage.

According to government sources, PM Modi talked with the Cabinet Secretary and the Health Minister on the scene and requested that they make sure the injured and their families receive all necessary assistance.

Additionally, PM Modi stated that extra care must be taken to guarantee that the grieving families don't experience hardship and that those impacted continue to receive the aid they require.

PM Modi called a high-level review meeting earlier today to assess the circumstances related to the rail tragedy.

IAF, NDRF, ODRF deployed for rescue efforts

Rescue efforts are being carried out by seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units, and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units.

In order to transport the killed and injured, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed out Mi-17 helicopters. The IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil government and Indian Railways, according to the Eastern Command.

Prior to that, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the scene, ordered a "high level" investigation, and promised to take action to guarantee that such occurrences don't occur again.

Naveen Patnaik, the CM of Odisha, also went to the scene of the accident to assess the situation.