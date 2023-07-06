In Delhi, Speeding Van Jumps Divider; Collides With DTC Bus Leaving 3 Dead, 8 Injured

In a massive fatal crash in the national capital on Thursday, July 6, noon, as many as three people including one female died at the spot, after a speeding van jumped the road divider and collided head on with a DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) bus coming from the other side. During the incident which took place in the Northeast Delhi area falling under the jurisdiction of Jyoti Nagar police station, eight others including 3 minors got severely injured. The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), Joy Tirkey said that the female deceased has been identified as Savita (55), while the other two deceased, who are said to be of the age between 25-30 years, are yet to be identified. The injured persons have been identified as Nitesh (25), Nand Kishore Chowdhary (45), wife of Nand Kishore Chowdhary, Reena (42), driver of Ecco Van Moti Singh (25) and Manzoor Ansari (35). Apart from them, three injured are minors including a 9-year-old child.

Among 8 injured people, 3 are minors including 9-year-old child

(Ecco van in damaged condition after the crash with the DTC bus)

DCP Tirkey briefed, “Today at about 12.30 PM, a Ecco Van jumped the road divider and collided head on with a DTC Bus coming from the other side. The incident took place over the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar, falling in the area of Jyoti Nagar police station. The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nand Nagri, while the Ecco van was going in the opposite direction.”

(Damaged DTC bus after the accident in Jyoti Nagar, Northeast Delhi)

A senior police official said, “There were 11 persons travelling in the Ecco van which was running as a taxi. On the information of the incident, a police team from the Jyoti Nagar police station immediately reached the spot, where the Ecco van and one DTC Bus was found to be in an accidental condition. As many as 11 persons travelling in the van were found lying seriously injured. The police team rushed all the injured persons to GTB (Guru Teg Bahadur) Hospital, where three of the injured persons were declared dead.”

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and further legal action is being taken.