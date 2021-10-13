Last Updated:

In Ghaziabad, One Dead & Several Passengers Injured As Bus Falls Off Flyover

Ghaziabad

A driver of a bus was killed while other passengers suffered severe injuries after a bus fell off from a flyover near Bhatia Mod in the Ghaziabad area on Wednesday evening. 

According to the information, the bus was coming from Lal Kuan and was heading to Chaudhary Mod. The bus was carrying employees of a private firm. When the bus was near Bhatia Mod, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, with the bus colliding with the railing and then falling off the flyover. Many were trapped beneath the bus, said a police official. 

The official said that a number of passengers suffered severe injuries. All the injured were moved to a nearby government hospital. The official said that a large mob had gathered at the accident spot and helped the police with the rescue operation. All the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"Unfortunately, the driver died in the incident. Other passengers are undergoing treatment. Due to the incident, there was a massive traffic jam at Bhatia Mod and we had to divert the traffic," said a police official. 

