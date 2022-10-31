Bridge Collapse In Gujarat's Morbi Kills Several: Here's The Timeline Of What Transpired

Reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on October 30. Due to the day being a Sunday, and amid Diwali vacations, a major tourist attraction, the bridge was cramped with over 350 people.

The timeline of events:

Around 6.30 pm: Bridge collapses

6:45 pm: Police & fire tenders reach the spot

7:28 pm: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel tweets about the tragedy. "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Gujarat CM wrote.

8:08 pm: Prime Minister tweets about the tragedy. "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," the PM wrote.

8:53 pm: 3 NDRF teams dispatched - two from Gandhinagar & one from Baroda, to assist in the rescue operation.

9:28 pm: It was announced that a 5-member team, comprising IAS officer and AMC commissioner Rajkumar Beniwal, chief engineer of quality control department in Road and Building in Gandhinagar KM Patel, HOD structural engineering department with LD Engineering College Dr Gopal Tank, secratary road and housing Sandip Vasava and CID (crime) IG Subhash Trivedi, would investigate the tragedy.

10:45 pm: Civil Hospital confirms 77 deaths.

11:00 pm: Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel with Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat reached the spot

11:20 pm: Chief Minister's Officer informed 32 different teams were formed by the Jamnagar administration for rescue and relief operations. One team consisting of 40 soldiers of Army, one team of 27 Air Force personnel, five teams of 50 personnel of Valsura Navy, 19 teams with 57 members of Medical, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation and three teams with 15 personnel from Reliance, Naira and Reliance Huh. IOCL.

11:55 pm: List of injured in hospitals was released.