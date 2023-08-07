In Hyderabad, 3-day Old Infant Dies After Patient Attendant Accidentally Falls On Him

A three-day old infant died on Sunday (August 6) at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad after a woman fell on the baby. According to the police, a case has been filed and an investigation into the occurrence is underway.

Nampally Sub-inspector (SI) Sai Kumar speaking on the horrific incident, said that Pushpamma (infant’s mother) delivered a baby on August 4, 2023 at Parigi Government Hospital in Vikarabad. However, doctors there advised Pushpamma's family to transfer the newborn to Niloufer Hospital's NICU due to his low weight (1.3 kg) and respiratory problems, he said.

Kumar further said that the incident happened at around 7 am, when the mother of the infant took her baby from the cradle at NICU to breastfeed. Following this, she made the infant sleep on the floor. At that moment, a woman attendant came inside the NICU to help her daughter. All of a sudden, the woman suffered giddiness and fell on the infant.

The infant reportedly sustained injuries and died on the spot. Soon after receiving the information, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and registered a case.

More details into the incident are awaited...