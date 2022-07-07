In Hyderabad, Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrian; Shocking Hit-and-run Case Caught On Tape

In a shocking incident of hit-and-run from Hyderabad, a speeding car rammed into a woman in the Rajendra Nagar area in broad daylight. After the accident, the driver flew the spot. However, the entire episode was captured on the CCTV camera that was installed at the spot

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV on Thursday, a woman in a burqa can be seen walking by the side of the road. A grey colour speeding car rammed into her and the accused driver escaped from the spot shortly after the incident. The woman was severely injured and was seen lying on the side of the road after the tragic accident.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in Rajendra Nagar police station and an investigation is underway. The police have collected the CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to trace the car on the basis of the footage acquired.

