In Jammu & Kashmir, Bus En Route To Doda Turns Turtle In Udhampur City; 25 Persons Injured

In a heartwrenching development, 25 passengers were injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district met with an accident on the National Highway in Udhampur on Saturday, May 28.

According to police officials, the bus overturned in the Battal Ballian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Passengers stated that the bus was overloaded due to which the driver was not able to handle turns on the road.

However in a recent update, 18 injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and seven have been referred to the Government Medical College in Jammu.

J&K | 25 passengers injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district overturned in Battal Ballian area in Udhampur. Injured shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur while six were referred to a govt hospital in Jammu.

Jammu Tawi Bridge Incident

Earlier, two people lost their lives after a Matador lost control and skidded off the Tawi bridge in Jammu and Kashmir at around 10:30 pm on Friday, May 27.

According to Jammu police, the Matador was passing through the bridge and was likely en route home when the incident took place late at night on Friday. The vehicle skidded off track after its driver lost control while driving through the bridge, leading to the accident. Both the driver and the conductor travelling inside the vehicle lost their lives in the accident.

“The vehicle went down the river Tawi and both individuals including the driver and a conductor lost their lives. Reportedly, the vehicle went deep down to 40 -50 feet into the Jammu Tawi river,” a Jammu police official said.

Rescue operations are underway at the site, and being monitored by Jammu Police. They were successful in fetching the vehicle out, however, both individuals who were trapped inside the Matador lost their lives as they were taken to the hospital. The area is cordoned off by the police officials to avoid future accidents as one part of the bridge has been broken by the Matador during the accident.

Ramban Tunnel incident

In a similar incident that took place on May 20, a part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district had collapsed, leaving one dead, three injured and several others trapped under the debris. However, the Police and the Army had later launched a rescue operation.

It is learnt that drilling of the mountains had resulted in a devastating landslide. According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala had collapsed during an audit. Several people were trapped inside the tunnel while many were rescued in injured condition.

